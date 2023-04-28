Car crash on H-1 Freeway westbound snarls afternoon commute
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major car crash is snarling westbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway on Thursday afternoon.
The state Transportation Department said three lanes were closed near the Mililani/Wahiawa exit ramp.
The crash happened about 4 p.m.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long the lanes would be closed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
