Brand new streaming platform to launch on Hawaiian Airlines’ May Day 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brand new streaming platform for Hawaii creators will kick off on May 1.

And it will be with the livestream for this years’ Annual May Day Show from Bishop Museum.

Hawaiian Airlines May Day — brought to you by Kilohana and CNHA — is already sold out, but you can still watch it online through the streaming platform.

The show will feature the music of Keauhou and the ladies of Hālau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine under Kumu Hula Ka’ilihiwa Vaughan-Darval.

But it will also include this year’s Miss Aloha Hula Agnes Leihiwahiwa Brown, and will honor Legendary singers Robert Uluwehi Cazimero, Nina Kealiiwahamana and Jerry Santos.

There will also be some chicken-skin moments you will not want to miss.

The theme this year is centered around the word “Kilohana” which is a cultural symbol of celebrated excellence and representation.

You can watch the first hour on KGMB but the entire concert will be live-streamed worldwide from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at www.mele.com.

