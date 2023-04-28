51-year-old woman seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Halawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Halawa Thursday evening, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Puumakani Street.

Officials said the woman was stabbed multiple times.

No word yet on what caused the incident.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

