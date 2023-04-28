Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

51-year-old woman seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Halawa

EMS staffing shortages continue
EMS staffing shortages continue(KGMB KHNL)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Halawa Thursday evening, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Puumakani Street.

Officials said the woman was stabbed multiple times.

No word yet on what caused the incident.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Dr. Christina Wang and members of the Mobile Medical Unit treat patients on the streets hoping...
Hawaii outreach team trained to look for disfiguring wounds associated with powerful horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Kahiau Machado bunked from Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' live action remake
Disney recasts role of David in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake after past racial slurs surface
Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.
Everything we know about the live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake casting so far
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Generic image / Tap water
More ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Kunia Village water system, DOH says