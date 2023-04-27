Woman holds record for world’s largest afro for the 4th time

Tributes
The Guinness World Record holder of the world's largest afro is a woman who has held the honor three times before.(Guinness World Records)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A 47-year-old woman from Louisiana has the largest afro on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.

Aevin Dugas first achieved the record title for largest afro in 2010. That year, her afro had a circumference that measured 4 feet, 4 inches.

This year, Dugas’ afro measures 9.84 inches tall, 10.4 inches wide, and 5.41 feet in circumference.

According to Guinness, the hairstyle took 24 years to grow and was a result of Dugas wanting to go all natural.

Aevin Dugas holds the Guinness World Record for the largest afro for the fourth time.
Aevin Dugas holds the Guinness World Record for the largest afro for the fourth time.(Guinness World Records)

Dugas said there is quite a bit that goes into her afro’s upkeep.

“I started doing hot oil treatments … or ‘oiling’ my hair before I shampoo, condition and style at least every seven days,” she told Guinness World Records. “Plus, I’m careful when handling the ends of my hair because those are the most delicate and oldest parts. I try to do styles that keep my ends hidden. That helps a lot.”

Despite all of the effort Dugas makes in her hair’s upkeep, she said she rarely wears it in an afro.

However, during the occasions where she does let her afro lose, Dugas says she receives all kinds of reactions from people in public.

Dugas says she enjoys having an afro because it can stand up all on its own.

However, one downside to the hairstyle, according to Dugas, is that it can be very hot.

“It’s not something you wear out in the Louisiana heat just because,” she said.

Dugas says she’s proud to be recognized for her large afro. To her, it’s more than just a hairstyle.

“It’s about pride in textured hair which leads to self-love,” she said.

