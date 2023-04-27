‘We’re on the frontline’: Policy experts meet in Hawaii to discuss growing Indo-Pacific tensions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A gathering of foreign policy experts in Waikiki on Wednesday provided a stark assessment of Hawaii’s role on the world stage.

A Honolulu-based thinktank says tensions in the Indo-Pacific region are at their highest levels since WWII.

At the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, foreign policy experts gathered to discuss how to keep another world war from reaching Hawaii’s shores.

“Behind all this looms a sort of cloud over the Indo-Pacific,” said John Hemmings, a senior director at Pacific Forum, who said one threat is a possible war with China over Taiwan.

“In terms of a country that wants to retake Taiwan by force, they probably view Hawaii as one of the means stopping that from happening,” said Hemmings.

David Santoro, the president of the Pacific Forum, says China also poses an economic threat as more countries start using the Yuan as their main trading currency instead of U.S. dollars.

Another threat identified was North Korea, as the country continues to build rockets that can reach Hawaii and beyond.

“In 2018, we thought an attack from North Korea was coming here, and I think it’s waking up people a little bit and given people a sense of how bad things can get, but I think very quickly we’ve forgotten,” said Santoro.

