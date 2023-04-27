Volcano Man indicted for attempted drug distribution after receiving nearly a pound of meth through mail

VOLCANO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo grand jury indicted a Volcano man for attempted distribution of drugs related to receiving nearly one pound of amphetamines through the mail Tuesday.

Officials say 42 year-old Eric W. Clough allegedly received a postal parcel containing nearly one pound of methamphetamine on March 12, 2022 at the Volcano Post Office.

Officials say Clough made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

Clough’s bail was maintained at $135,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for jury trial on Sept. 18.

As the Indictment alleges, Clough is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted promotion of a dangerous drug and a single count of second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug (possess over one-eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine).

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.