Thousands attend domestic violence conference as numbers spike

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands are spending the week learning about domestic violence at the Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma summit.

Experts are leading breakout sessions on the lifelong impacts of abuse and sharing prevention strategies.

“Hawaii actually has a larger percentage of domestic violence than many other states,” said Dr. Bob Geffner, founding president of the Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma.

“Now it looks like it’s even higher, we’re approaching probably 30 to 40% of people who one way or another in their lifespan have been victims of some type of abuse or violence.”

Taiwan sent 13 government representatives to share their research on becoming the first trauma-informed country.

Dr. Joyce Yen Feng, professor at the National Taiwan University, says implementing the change starts from the justice system.

Hawaii Department of Human Services director Cathy Betts added, “We’re really seeking to help figure out how we can help bolster community wellness and understand the way that trauma impacts our health our wellbeing and our community.”

