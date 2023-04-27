Public help sought in identifying man suspected of multiple car break-ins on Kauai

KOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of multiple car break-ins in Koloa.

Authorities say they believe the suspect broke into nine cars along Kipuka Street on April 21.

KPD released images taken from a surveillance camera, though they’re difficult to make out.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)246-8300 or submit a tip online or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

