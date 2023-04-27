Tributes
Citing unexploded munitions risk, military to temporarily close popular beach campsite

The find is prompting a temporary closure of the Menehune Campground as crews search the area...
The find is prompting a temporary closure of the Menehune Campground as crews search the area for more hidden explosives. Officials say the recreation area was built on top of a WWII bombing range.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military announced it will temporarily close a popular campground this summer after a World War II-era bomb was discovered at a campsite at Bellows Air Force Station.

HNN Investigates confirmed it’s the first of two closures planned for the Menehune Campground.

In the meantime, visitors are being warned any kind of digging could be deadly. Signs have been posted.

“They say no ground disturbing activities,” said Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Chelsea Wallis.

That means no staked tents and no beach umbrellas. Officials are even cautioning against building sand castles.

"They say no ground disturbing activities," said Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager...
"They say no ground disturbing activities," said Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Chelsea Wallis. That means no staked tents and no beach umbrellas. Officials are even cautioning against building sand castles.(Hawaii News Now)

That’s because there’s concern someone could accidently detonate an explosive that’s hidden underground.

Despite previous cleanups in the area, officials say there are likely more bombs that still haven’t been found.

While Menehune Campground isn’t open to the general public, it’s a popular vacation spot for service members and their families. “Bellows Air Force Station is very busy. They’re always completely booked up,” said Wallis.

Despite decades-long cleanup, threat of unexploded ordnance on Hawaii Island remains high

Officials confirm the warning signs started going up last summer, after the state Department of Health asked the military to conduct an investigation to see what hazards might still exist beneath the recreation area.

The site was built on top of a World War II-era bombing range.

“This is where they flew airplanes over and dropped practice bombs,” said state Department of Health Environmental Specialist Sven Lindstrom. “Some of them are very large.”

Very soon after assessing the site, crews discovered a 25-pound bomb in the middle of campsite number four.

It was buried a little more than a foot beneath the surface.

The recent survey only covered about 10% of the 24-acre parcel.

No digging restrictions are in currently in place for the 24 acre parcel outlined in red....
No digging restrictions are in currently in place for the 24 acre parcel outlined in red. Officials are planning to close the Menehune campground for the entire month of August so technicians can sweep the area using high tech metal detectors.(Bellows Air Force Station)

Now, officials are planning to close the Menehune Campground in August so technicians can sweep the area using high-tech metal detectors. Once they get a better idea what’s there, there will be a second closure next spring so that crews can safely remove and detonate what’s found.

In the meantime, the campground remains open.

“Come out here. Have fun. But follow the rules. There’s a reason that they have these no ground penetrating restrictions,” Wallis said.

Lindstrom added, “If you see something that looks suspicious, don’t touch it. Mark down where the location is. And call 911 to report it.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

