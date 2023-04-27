Hawaii outreach team trained to look for disfiguring wounds associated with powerful horse tranquilizer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Medical experts doing outreach on the streets of Chinatown and Downtown Honolulu are trained to look for signs that a new, more powerful street drug is spreading through the islands.

Xylazine, a horse tranquilizer being added to street drugs, is known to cause horrifying skin sores.

It’s dubbed the “zombie drug.”

“Very thick, crusting ... and if untreated it can lead to things like amputation and sepsis,” said Dr. Christina Wang, of the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, a non-profit that depends on donations.

Wang and her team have been doing wound care outreach for eight years as part of an effort to treat people early ― before they need an emergency room or hospitalization.

The outreach costs about $20,000, and it’s all covered by donations.

One woman, Rosie, had been in a car crash.

The team has been treating her injuries for months but they are healing nicely, according to Wang.

“Thank God that they’re available,” said Rosie.

Many of the people have swollen feet. Some are so bad, the skin is close to cracking.

The medical group puts compression socks on them and provide a wound care bag with soap, bacitracin, Band-Aids and information on how to treat sores.

Dr. Christina Wang and members of the Mobile Medical Unit treat patients on the streets hoping they won't need to visit the emergency rooms (None)

Twice a week, for about three hours the group walks through the area pulling a hand cart full of supplies. Most of the people on the streets know them and enjoy the company.

“Hi Danny, good morning!” said Wang, as she hugged a man who had been sleeping on the sidewalk.

She said Danny has been to the ER many times for his injuries. She hopes the visits will bring that down.

“We do both basic wound care and advanced wound care,” she said.

“Prevent the need to go into emergency rooms to get access to wound care supplies and dressings.”

Wang previously worked in Washington, D.C., treating military service members for war wounds. So she’s nearly seen it all when it comes to skin injuries.

But so far, she has not seen xylazine injuries in Honolulu.

“We know it’s here we just don’t know how much,” Wang said.

There has been one death in Hawaii associated with xylazine, which is often mixed with fentanyl and other opioids.

Wang is in contact with health officials in states like Maryland and Pennsylvania, where the effects have been devastating. She also tries to educate those on the streets, so they can report it if they see xylazine related injuries.

The team’s efforts are not always met with appreciation. HNN heard a couple of people yell at them or cuss at them, but it doesn’t phase the outreach workers. They know their work is appreciated by so many others.

