Investigation underway after boy, 17, seriously injured in apparent shooting in Liliha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in an apparent shooting in Liliha Wednesday night.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the incident happened around midnight.

EMS reported the boy suffered from gun shot wounds to his neck, hip and hand.

Paramedics administered life-saving treatment and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

Our HNN photographer who went to the scene said HPD’s crime scene unit was collecting shell casings just in front of the guard station at Waena apartments.

Meanwhile, EMS also reported responding to an apparent stabbing that happened about an hour earlier, in a separate but nearby area along North Vineyard Boulevard.

At around 11 p.m., paramedics treated and transported a 74-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition. They say he suffered a stab to the head from a kitchen knife.

It is unclear at this time if these two incidents are connected.

We’ve reached out to HPD and are waiting for more details.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

