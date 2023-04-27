Hawaii public school teachers ratify new 4-year contract in landslide vote

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) have voted to ratify a new four-year contract.

The contract was approved by 92% of nearly 7,000 valid ballots cast on Wednesday, with the remaining uncounted ballots not enough to sway the outcome of the ratification vote.

The contract will take effect from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027.

For the first time since 2017, members voted in person at 31 polling sites across the state.

HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr. said that the new contract will help to recruit and retain teachers and provide stability for students to have highly qualified teachers in their classrooms.

“HSTA thanks bargaining unit members who came out today to ratify a new four-year contract which will help to recruit and retain teachers and give further stability for our keiki to have highly qualified teachers in their classrooms,” said HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr.

Wednesday’s ratification paves the way for state lawmakers to approve the $577 million to fund the contract before the end of the legislative session.

