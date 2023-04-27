Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers persist, stronger trade winds expected over the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:54 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance will linger across Maui County into Friday, maintaining wet conditions over the central portion of the state.

Light to moderate northeasterly trade winds and drier conditions will prevail over Kauai, while light east to southeast winds will produce mainly afternoon clouds and showers over leeward and interior Big Island.

Moderate easterly trade winds will build across the entire state this weekend, bringing mainly windward showers.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain small through the weekend. Another overhead swell is due on Monday.

A new long-period south that arrived yesterday should lead to a slight upward trend through Thursday. Expect a building trend through the day Tuesday with a peak centered around Tuesday night.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

