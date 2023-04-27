Far East Chop Suey in Waipahu to close Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been tough for many restaurant owners dealing with a shortage of workers and higher food costs.

Far East Chop Suey has been serving its signature Chinese food for more than four decades. It’s had four different owners but the menu stayed the same, along with the smiling face of Lita Nebrija.

“It hurts to say goodbye, very, very sad. And my boss is very nice to customers. Some of my customers don’t know that we are closing, imagine 40 years,” Nebrija said.

New owners are taking over this Waipahu institution so you have until Friday, April 28, to order your favorites and say goodbye to the current staff.

“I love the job because my mind I cannot forget how to add, exercise and then my body walking,” she said.

It’s a bittersweet moment for the 74-year-old who started working here in 1983, after her family moved to Hawaii in 1974.

She supported her family in the Philippines and raised two children on her pay as a cashier and server, sending them to private schools and college.

Her regulars have become ohana -- like the Kea family.

“My family has been coming here for like 30 plus years from when I was her age,” said Jerry Kea, who was having brunch with his daughter Ke’au and mother Katherine.

Nebrija says Jerry Kea is one of many customers she’s seen grow up.

“Friends from then when we started and we came, she’s nice. I really like her,” Katherine Kea said.

“This place has been here forever, it’s really, really nice. Really good to come. Very good food. I love Lita. Every time I come I’m like I hope she’s working. Because she always like always with a smile. She always helpful,” said another regular Devon Villegas.

Nebrija is one of only 3 servers -- among the many challenges of keeping the restaurant open.

“No more worker. I only me in the morning if I get sick. No more nobody the boss will walk and also the inflation. I think customer is also holding their money that we know that we can feel that,” Nebrija said.

One of the new owners says they’ll close the place for a month to renovate and reopen with new staff. The menu will have sushi, cajun seafood and some Chinese dishes.

Nebrija says she looks forward to seeing it and coming back as a customer.

Maybe she’ll try some of the food she’s served for so many years.

“I like go out too. I like go out with my friends,” said Nebrija, who is excited about retirement and plans to help her husband with taking care of the house.

