‘Definitely a relief’: BOE reverses decision to close public charter school in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Education on Thursday reversed a decision to close Kamalani Academy, a charter school in Wahiawa.

“Super excited, definitely a relief for our kids and our families that they’re going to have a school to come to next year,” said Amanda Fung, principal of Kamalani Academy. “I think a lot of our families, this is their only hope, their only place. They feel like home, it’s like home.”

In February, the state Public Charter School Commission voted not to renew the school’s contract, citing several violations. But the school pushed back.

Kamalani Academy is the only public charter school in Central Oahu and was the third such school to lose its contract since the charter school program started in Hawaii in 1995.

It serves about 160 students.

The commission had sent the school a letter of concern in 2021, saying that it didn’t have the authority to open a new virtual learning program. The commission said the learning program itself became an issue when Kamalani had a sudden jump in attendance, adding 180 online students.

The commission put Kamalani on notice again last year over its enrollment records, saying it couldn’t produce the files on the new online students.

