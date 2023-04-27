Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DASH diet named the best for heart health

FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has...
FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The American Heart Association has named the DASH diet as the best for heart health.

DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension.

It aligned 100% with the American Heart Association’s goals for heart-healthy eating.

The pescatarian diet, which allows for dairy, eggs, fish and other seafood, came in second with 92%.

The award-winning Mediterranean diet alight 89%. It came in third mostly because it recommends a small glass of red wine each day and does not limit salt.

Meanwhile, very low-carb diets and keto diets were in the bottom tier for heart-healthy eating patterns because the diets emphasize red meat and saturated fats, and limit fruit and vegetable intake.

The American Heart Association made the rankings to help doctors get up to speed with nutrition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s...
West Oahu drivers identify same silver Mustang in separate road rage incidents
Legendary Hawaii singer Melveen Leed during her impromptu performance at Prince Kuhio Mall.
Singing legend Melveen Leed ‘humiliated’ after impromptu mall performance cut short
TSA officers found multiple prohibited items on one traveler during routine screening.
TSA: Man tried to board flight at Honolulu airport with several weapons ... taped to his leg
The Lono ohana.
Former Hawaii family had just put kids to bed when bullets ripped through Indiana home
More ways than one to play at Maui’s beautiful Wailea Golf Club

Latest News

File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at a tepid 1.1% rate last quarter
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
The U.S. Navy says Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman...
US Navy: Iran seizes Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Philadelphia police responded to a school where a suspected opioid exposure took place.
5 students taken to hospital after drinking opioid-laced juice, authorities say