Coast Guard searching for missing cruise ship passenger in waters off Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu-based Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing cruise ship passenger in waters off Hawaii Island.

Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.

It happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday about 870 miles south of the island chain.

The crew of the cruise ship remained on scene to search for approximately two hours, deploying six life rings.

On Wednesday morning, a Coast Guard aircrew deployed, searching the area about 9 a.m. After about six hours on scene, the crew returned to Air Station Barbers Point for fuel replenishment.

The search will resume at first light Thursday.

The Quantum of the Seas left Brisbane about two weeks ago and was on its way to Hawaii after a stop in Tahiti.

The ship is expected to dock in Honolulu on Friday.

