BWS crews responding to water main break in Waikiki

Waikiki commute snarled
Waikiki commute snarled
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are responding to water main break in Waikiki Thursday morning.

HPD initially closed all lanes on Kalakaua Avenue and Kuhio Avenue, but one Waikiki-bound lane has been reopened to alleviate gridlock.

At last check, traffic is at a near standstill heading into Waikiki on Kalakaua Avenue, McCully Street, Kapiolani Boulevard, Ala Wai Boulevard and Ala Moana Boulevard.

The size of the water main break is unknown at this time but videos sent into our newsroom show water flooding multiple streets.

No word yet on what caused the break.

We’ve reached out to BWS and HPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

