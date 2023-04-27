Tributes
Bicyclist, 68, dies after being struck by vehicle on Nimitz Highway
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Kalihi Tuesday night, according to Honolulu police.

The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. around North Nimitz Highway in the Kalihi area.

Police said a 20-year-old man was driving westbound onto North Nimitz Highway from the H-1 Freeway off-ramp when he collided with a 68-year-old male bicyclist traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on North Nimitz Highway.

Authorities said the bicyclist was ejected onto the roadway.

Officials say the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities report that the bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Officials said neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appear to be factors of the crash on the part of the 20-year-old motorist.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors on the part of the 68-year old male bicyclist, according to officials.

This is the 21st Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year as compared to 18 at this same time in 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

