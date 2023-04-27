Army Corps of Engineers: Green lasers may be visible in night sky during coastal surveys

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are alerting the public that green lasers will be beaming in the night sky across Oahu’s south shore in the coming days.

That’s because they’ll be conducting coastal mapping surveys using a “Lidar” — short for “light detection and ranging.”

The lasers, which are mounted to an aircraft, measure distance.

Broad beams of green light will likely be visible from Barber’s Point to Diamond Head between midnight and 5 a.m.

Coastal Zone Mapping and Imaging Lidar (CZMIL) system example. (Illustration courtesy of Joint Airborne Lidar Technical Center of Expertise)

Officials said the testing starts Friday night and it will last through Sunday.

We’re told brief exposure to the light is safe for the eyes.

The Army said more of this activity is planned throughout the state through June with most of it will happen during the day.

In this case, because the airspace is busy on Oahu’s south shore, the Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting the surveys at night.

The topographic data collected supports many USACE, state, academia, and private sector agency projects such as harbor dredging, sea level rise preparedness, and the evaluation of eroding shorelines.

