HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.0-magnitude quake struck off the Kau Coast of Hawaii Island Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The earthquake, which struck at about 4:30 p.m., was centered about 7.8 miles away from Pahala.

According to officials, some areas may have experienced shaking.

This is a developing story.

