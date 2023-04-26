TSA: Man tried to board flight at Honolulu airport with several weapons ... taped to his leg

HONOLULU (TMX) - A traveler in Honolulu, Hawaii, recently tried to board a flight with multiple weapons taped to his leg, officials said.

Transportation Security Administration agents at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were conducting a routine screening when they discovered a butterfly knife, a collapsible baton and a knife concealed inside a comb all taped to a passenger’s leg underneath his pants.

A photo shared by TSA Pacific shows the butterfly knife still taped above the man’s ankle, under his jeans. Additional photos show the other weapons.

One traveler, multiple prohibited items. That's what @TSA officers at Daniel K Inouye Int'l Airport in Honolulu found recently during routine screening. Traveler had a 🔪 concealed in a comb, a collapsible baton & a butterfly 🔪 taped to his leg. Why didn't he just check these?🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NLuqbR7zbQ — TSA_Pacific (@TSA_Pacific) April 25, 2023

“Why didn’t he just check these?” the agency tweeted alongside the photos.

Sharp objects including knives are prohibited in carry-on luggage, but permitted in checked bags when properly sheathed or wrapped. The baton would also be permitted in checked luggage.

