This impressive young scholar is headed to Nepal after clinching a prestigious fellowship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s mosquito microbiome laboratory, Caleb Olaso is totally in his element.

The UH senior works on important projects as an undergraduate researcher.

“I’ve always been sort of motivated to learn the intricacies of certain things,” he said.

His curiosity has taken him a long way in pursuit of higher education, specifically in the field of science.

“I realized that chemistry was something that I really wanted to pursue. I was almost done with my marine biology degree, so I figured let’s just do both,” he said.

The 21-year-old’s academic achievements just earned him the highly-coveted Henry Luce Scholars fellowship.

Only 18 are handed out to the nation’s best and brightest.

“I’m really honored to have been selected for something that’s nationally competitive,” he said.

The fellowship provides its recipients one year of fully funded studies in Asia, plus a generous stipend. Olaso picked Nepal, where he wants to work in a scientific lab.

Henry Cheng is one of his mentors and a former Luce scholar. He said that a year of working abroad will change Olaso’s life.

“He’s going to learn a lot in Asia,” he said. “He’s going to do amazing things in graduate school with top professors. I have no idea where he’s going to take his career but it’s going to be bright and he’s going to make an impact.”

Olaso grew up in Makakilo, the youngest of three children in a blue-collar family.

He attended a Hawaiian immersion school and graduated from Hawaii Technology Academy. He worked his way through Leeward Community College, where he tutored other students.

At UH, he published a paper in a scientific journal, a big accomplishment for an undergraduate researcher.

Renowned professor and researcher Dr. Margaret McFall-Ngai said he’s the best undergrad she has ever had.

“He was dedicated. He was organized. He was a quick study. He grasped things very quickly. I was so impressed by him,” she said.

Stanford University is so impressed, it’s given Caleb a full scholarship to pursue his doctoral degree in its prestigious bioengineering program. He’ll start that after his year in Asia is completed.

“In Hawaii and so many other parts of the world there’s really no support for people like me, from maybe an underprivileged background, to pursue science,” he said.

Throughout his college years, he’s maintained a 4.0 grade point average. But that’s not as important to him as it is to increase the number of native Hawaiians who work in science.

“Throughout my five-year education, I can count how many Hawaiian scientists I’ve met in my hands. That to me is a bit of an issue because we live in Hawaii. Problems that matter to us are important problems,” he said.

Olaso hopes his success story encourages other Hawaii youth to be bold in their educational pursuits.

“Don’t let your circumstances define you,” he said. “Make sure you do everything you can to maximize the opportunities you have.”

He did ― and now he is reaping the rewards.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.