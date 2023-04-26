Sea turtle nesting season has begun. If you see a turtle, here’s what you should do

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea turtle nesting season has begun!

Federal and state agencies are asking the public to look out for turtles on the beach during this time in effort to protect them.

Experts say every year between the months of mid-April until late October, honu (green sea turtles), honuʻea (hawksbill sea turtles), and olive ridley turtles visit Hawaii beaches to nest.

However, a number of obstacles that can interfere with either their nesting process or sea turtle hatchlings journey to the ocean.

Signs of sea turtle nesting are unusually large “pits” in the sand or baby turtles found along the beach.

Report nesting activities to NOAA and stay at least 10 feet from turtles and their nests.

If you come across a sea turtle nest on a Hawaii beach, call NOAA at 1-888-256-9840.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.