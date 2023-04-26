Mayor: Private businesses who allow guns must display firearm policy signs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting next week, private business owners in Honolulu can now download and display signs announcing whether firearms are allowed on their premises.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced this with Bill 57 (Ordinance 23-6), the sensitive places law regarding firearms on Tuesday.

Businesses and charitable establishments that do not wish to allow firearms on their premises do not need to take any action and are not required to display signs.

However, business entities that choose to allow firearms on their property must post a “Guns Allowed” sign.

Signs can be downloaded at the link provided by the Mayor or picked up free of charge at Honolulu Hale and all Satellite City Locations except for the Downtown Honolulu location.

The law requires businesses with a physical door through which customers enter to post an 8.5 inches by 11 inches sign, the size of standard office paper.

The sign must be placed not less than 40 inches and not more than 60 inches from the bottom of the premises entrance door.

For businesses that do not have a physical door through which customers enter, the sign must be 18 inches by 24 inches.

Interested business owners can download a “Guns Not Allowed” sign from the link provided by the Mayor, which can still be printed and posted even though no action is needed.

Mayor Blangiardi urges business owners to comply with the new law to ensure the safety of their patrons and employees.

