Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: This company is using heat from the sun to make much-needed water tanks

LightManufacturing's facility is located to the west of the Kona Airport.
LightManufacturing's facility is located to the west of the Kona Airport.(LightManufacturing)
By Emily Cristobal
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the western point of Hawaii Island in what appears to be a barren field of lava rock is a company that is working to bring much-needed water tanks to local communities.

The process is completely carbon free, using no fossil fuels and releasing no emissions.

Put simply, they’re merely using heat from the sun to mold these tanks.

Karl von Kries is the CEO and founder of LightManufacturing. He and his team have put their focus on solar thermal rotational molding, which is often used to make large plastic objects such as water and septic tanks as well as items for water sports like kayaks.

He recently sat down with HNN’s “Repairing Earth” podcast to discuss how he and his company are able to make this usually high-polluting process greener and cheaper.

“We’re all used to thinking of solar as solar electric. And you think of it as the panels on the roof of a house and that’s great and incredibly useful, but if you don’t need electricity, and what you want is heat, you’re much better off reflecting all of the heat and light from the sun to a target,” von Kries said.

“What we do is create our own heliostats. These are computer-controlled sun tracking mirrors that allow you to keep the reflection of the mirror on a specific target. Even as the sun moves, the mirror makes little adjustments to keep that reflection where you want it.”

Lightmanufacturing's rotational molding system
Lightmanufacturing's rotational molding system(LightManufacturing)

The sunlight is directed to a rotating mold, which heats the surface to about 450 degrees Fahrenheit, melting food-safe plastic to create a water tank.

According to the company, over 3.6 billion pounds of plastic are rotationally molded each year, using non-renewable energy sources like natural gas and kerosene. This process has been known to generate over 2.15 billion pounds of greenhouse gasses annually.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE "REPAIRING EARTH" PODCAST HERE

Von Kries said LightManufacturing’s process is comparable to the current industry standard, adding that it’s not only more environmentally-friendly but also cost-effective.

“It’s really rare in the clean tech or green space that the better solution, the cleaner solution, the sustainable solution costs less,” von Kries said.

“We can make very high quality tanks for typically 30% less than the traditional sources, and that’s a huge difference if you’re talking about something that’s essential to people’s lives. By making them locally, we’re employing on island, we are improving Hawaii’s resiliency and again expanding people’s access to catchment tanks and other products because they are more affordable.”

Lightmanufacturing's heliostats
Lightmanufacturing's heliostats(LightManufacturing)

What’s also unique about LightManufacturing is their low-impact, makeshift facility located to the west of the Kona Airport.

Instead of constructing an entire building to house the machinery, the facility is made up of a series of white shipping containers circled by about 50 mirrors. Photovoltaic panels are also installed on the roofs to run motors.

“We don’t even dig holes for anything because no concrete is poured. It’s just resting on the ground,” von Kries explained.

“It’s kind of magic because you walk out and you feel like you’re at a space launch or something, more than in a traditional factory. And it’s quite thrilling to see, even for those of us who see it all the time.”

LightManufacturing's water tanks
LightManufacturing's water tanks(LightManufacturing)

Another benefit of this facility’s design is that it could potentially be brought to any community to lessen costs and emissions related to transporting these products.

“Water tanks are not just a sometimes thing, such a high percentage of Hawaii Island has the need for catchment. We felt we could make a big impact there,” von Kries said.

With this technology, von Kries hopes it can be used to create other necessary products like septic tanks and other items needed by the people of Hawaii and beyond.

To learn more about LightManufacturing and their products, head to HawaiiTanks.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Hawaii singer Melveen Leed during her impromptu performance at Prince Kuhio Mall.
Singing legend Melveen Leed ‘humiliated’ after impromptu mall performance cut short
One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s...
West Oahu drivers identify same silver Mustang in separate road rage incidents
Piilani and his father James Dean Gamponia.
‘See something, say something’: How a stranger saved an abused Maui infant’s life
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Kakaako cafe hopes surveillance footage will help catch burglar
Popular Kakaako cafe hopes releasing surveillance footage will help catch burglar