PODCAST: This company is using heat from the sun to make much-needed water tanks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the western point of Hawaii Island in what appears to be a barren field of lava rock is a company that is working to bring much-needed water tanks to local communities.

The process is completely carbon free, using no fossil fuels and releasing no emissions.

Put simply, they’re merely using heat from the sun to mold these tanks.

Karl von Kries is the CEO and founder of LightManufacturing. He and his team have put their focus on solar thermal rotational molding, which is often used to make large plastic objects such as water and septic tanks as well as items for water sports like kayaks.

He recently sat down with HNN’s “Repairing Earth” podcast to discuss how he and his company are able to make this usually high-polluting process greener and cheaper.

“We’re all used to thinking of solar as solar electric. And you think of it as the panels on the roof of a house and that’s great and incredibly useful, but if you don’t need electricity, and what you want is heat, you’re much better off reflecting all of the heat and light from the sun to a target,” von Kries said.

“What we do is create our own heliostats. These are computer-controlled sun tracking mirrors that allow you to keep the reflection of the mirror on a specific target. Even as the sun moves, the mirror makes little adjustments to keep that reflection where you want it.”

Lightmanufacturing's rotational molding system (LightManufacturing)

The sunlight is directed to a rotating mold, which heats the surface to about 450 degrees Fahrenheit, melting food-safe plastic to create a water tank.

According to the company, over 3.6 billion pounds of plastic are rotationally molded each year, using non-renewable energy sources like natural gas and kerosene. This process has been known to generate over 2.15 billion pounds of greenhouse gasses annually.

Von Kries said LightManufacturing’s process is comparable to the current industry standard, adding that it’s not only more environmentally-friendly but also cost-effective.

“It’s really rare in the clean tech or green space that the better solution, the cleaner solution, the sustainable solution costs less,” von Kries said.

“We can make very high quality tanks for typically 30% less than the traditional sources, and that’s a huge difference if you’re talking about something that’s essential to people’s lives. By making them locally, we’re employing on island, we are improving Hawaii’s resiliency and again expanding people’s access to catchment tanks and other products because they are more affordable.”

Lightmanufacturing's heliostats (LightManufacturing)

What’s also unique about LightManufacturing is their low-impact, makeshift facility located to the west of the Kona Airport.

Instead of constructing an entire building to house the machinery, the facility is made up of a series of white shipping containers circled by about 50 mirrors. Photovoltaic panels are also installed on the roofs to run motors.

“We don’t even dig holes for anything because no concrete is poured. It’s just resting on the ground,” von Kries explained.

“It’s kind of magic because you walk out and you feel like you’re at a space launch or something, more than in a traditional factory. And it’s quite thrilling to see, even for those of us who see it all the time.”

LightManufacturing's water tanks (LightManufacturing)

Another benefit of this facility’s design is that it could potentially be brought to any community to lessen costs and emissions related to transporting these products.

“Water tanks are not just a sometimes thing, such a high percentage of Hawaii Island has the need for catchment. We felt we could make a big impact there,” von Kries said.

With this technology, von Kries hopes it can be used to create other necessary products like septic tanks and other items needed by the people of Hawaii and beyond.

To learn more about LightManufacturing and their products, head to HawaiiTanks.com.

