Oahu grand jury indicts suspect accused of throwing acid on ex-girlfriend

Paul Cameron in court
Paul Cameron in court(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted the 21-year-old man accused in a horrific chemical attack in a gym parking lot.

Paul Cameron was indicted for second-degree attempted murder and two felony firearms charges for allegedly firing a ghost gun at the victim, then throwing acid on her.

The attack happened on April 7 outside a 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani.

Police say Cameron to cover up his tracks by claiming he was hiking at Hanauma Bay at the time of the attack.

In court documents, HPD said a search warrant of Cameron’s phone put him near the scene when the incident happened.

They say he also named a friend as an alibi, but that friend denied being on the hike.

The victim, Davina Licon, sustained critical burns to her face, shoulders, back and lower extremities.

Cameron told police that he and Licon broke up in February.

Documents also say Cameron searched social media to buy a ghost gun and chemicals.

Cameron is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $2 million bail.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Midday Newscast: Commission approves pay hike for city councilmembers despite opposition
