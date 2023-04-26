Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lawmaker caught on camera hiding bibles at Arizona State Capitol, report says

Bibles were vanishing at the Arizona State Capitol and security said they found the culprit was an ordained minister who is also a Democrat state lawmaker. (Source: KPHO)
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A lawmaker is accused of hiding Bibles from a lounge area at the Arizona State Capitol.

KPHO reports that Bibles were vanishing from the House’s members-only lounge and the situation prompted a security team to place a camera in the room to help get some answers.

And according to the video, the culprit is an ordained minister who’s also a Democratic state lawmaker.

The video reportedly shows Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton swiping two Bibles in a matter of minutes.

It’s a move that Republican Pro-Tempore Speaker Travis Grantham believes is sinister.

“When I’m watching that, I’m thinking, ‘Well, this is obviously someone who’s got some purpose and some intent, and they know they’re doing something bad,” Grantham said.

The House’s security team said they spotted one of the holy books buried in furniture in the lounge and another in the community refrigerator.

“For an ordained minister to do that, again, it’s nonsensical. I have no clarity as to why it happened,” Grantham said.

Stahl Hamilton responded to the accusations with the following statement:

“Just a little playful commentary on the separation of church and state. I am a Presbyterian minister, so I obviously don’t have a problem with the Bible.”

However, Grantham said the statement is not that inspiring.

“No, not at all, the state motto is God enriches. I don’t quite understand the issue of having a Bible available for members to read,” he said.

Leadership reportedly has not received any complaints about the Bibles being in the members-only lounge by Stahl Hamilton.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police used GPS data, internet searches to build case against suspect in horrific chemical attack
Kalihi apparent assault
Investigation underway after 2 men seriously injured in apparent assault in Kalihi
A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

This comes after community complaints about increased noise following a range expansion in 2011.
Lawmakers call on military to relocate shooting range amid safety, noise concerns
The EPA has ordered a Honolulu-based company to stop selling its unregistered disinfectants and...
EPA orders Honolulu company to stop selling ‘possibly fraudulent’ disinfectants
In the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s mosquito microbiome laboratory, Caleb Olaso is totally...
This impressive young scholar is headed to Nepal after clinching a prestigious fellowship
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
Authorities find 8 bodies in Mexican resort of Cancun