Koko Head range reopens with limited hours, new rules after upgrades to address lead concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city said it spent $400,000 to upgrade the Koko Head Shooting Complex, which has been closed for seven months after workers were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters thanked the mayor for the effort.

“I also want to apologize to the firearms community because it did take a long time,” he said.

With the reopening, the city is implementing new rules and safety precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to lead. Eating and drinking is no longer allowed on the firing line.

The city will also monitor the air quality at the range and will conduct weekly cleanings.

Additional handwashing stations and de-lead soap will also be available.

Since the pistol and rifle ranges will only be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and only on the weekends, the city is expecting demand to be high. So most of the reservations will have to be made on line.

Last year, gun enthusiasts made a total of 32,500 trips to the facility.

“We know that there’s really a pent-up demand from the firearms community to use this facility,” said Nathan Serota, spokesman for the city Department of Parks and Recreation.

The gun range’s popularity now has the city thinking about building a second complex in West Oahu.

“There was a lot of conversation about whether or not we could replicate this finally on the west side,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “And we are already beginning to look at that to see what the feasibility would be so that people wouldn’t have to come this far,”

