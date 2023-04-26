HSTA to vote on 4-year contract deal, but some say the pay bump is not enough

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association is set to vote on whether to approve a new four-year contract with the state on Wednesday.

The tentative deal includes a 14.5% raise for teachers over the life of the contract, which equates to more than $10,000 on average.

Professional job development, improved working conditions and teacher protections are also included in the contract.

Meanwhile, not everyone is on board.

A small group demonstrated outside of Maui’s Waena Intermediate school on Tuesday, urging HSTA members to vote “no.”

Some say given the state’s surplus, they should get a larger pay increase.

The HSTA has said this is a good deal, considering how many other groups of vying for a piece of the state surplus.

Teachers will cast their ballots from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Results are anticipated to be released Wednesday evening.

If passed, the new contract would take effect on July 1.

“We value our teachers incredibly and we know they are the bedrock of our society. These are people that take of our keiki, they educate them, they bring about the change that we need to the future,” said Gov. Josh Green, in a press conference Monday.

“From the start, we felt that we had to pay teachers well enough to show that we not only respect them, but that they can live in Hawaii.”

HSTA president Osa Tui, Jr. called the negotiations the “most collaborative” he’s ever had with the Board of Education.

“We really have not had a chance to make substantive changes to contract language since 2013,” said Osa Tui said.

He also credited Gov. Josh Green with helping push the deal over the finish line.

DOE superintendent Keith Hayashi said the contract will help with recruitment and retention of teachers.

“Definitely the contract will help with our recruitment of new teachers with the starting salary, where it is now,” he said.

“As we move forward ... we hope to use that as a means to help to retain our teachers within the profession. We definitely know our students have a lot of needs and by providing these opportunities for teachers for professional development and so forth actually elevates our whole profession.”

The contract is pending a ratification vote set for April 26.

To read the full tentative agreement from HSTA, click here.

