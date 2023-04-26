Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Free classes for expecting parents on Kauai

Being a new parent can be scary. Free classes offered by Hawaii Pacific Health is hoping to make the journey less daunting.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new parent can be scary.

Christina Christuna, a registered nurse and lactation consultant, talks about how Hawaii Pacific Health’s childbirth and parent education classes at Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai can help expecting mothers and fathers.

She shares some of the topics covered in the classes include having a healthy pregnancy, postpartum care and newborn care.

Christuna also provides some advice for parents as they navigate the journey of parenthood.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

