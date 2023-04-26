Healthier Hawaii: Free classes for expecting parents on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new parent can be scary.

Christina Christuna, a registered nurse and lactation consultant, talks about how Hawaii Pacific Health’s childbirth and parent education classes at Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai can help expecting mothers and fathers.

She shares some of the topics covered in the classes include having a healthy pregnancy, postpartum care and newborn care.

Christuna also provides some advice for parents as they navigate the journey of parenthood.

