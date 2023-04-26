‘He was yelling’: Ewa drivers identify same silver Mustang in separate road rage incidents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for a man with a sports car and a bad temper in West Oahu, as numerous drivers have reported road rage incidents involving similar suspects.

Hawaii News Now spoke with two victims who don’t want to be identified because they fear retaliation and said they were separately accosted by the same suspected driver in the middle of Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach.

They worry it will happen again to others.

One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s Medical Center-West and then stopped traffic to confront him on Fort Weaver.

He said the man left a dent on his hood.

“He got out, and already he was yelling, and he slammed his hand on my hood,” the victim said.

The victim posted the incident on social media then others mentioned similar incidents involving what appears to be the same Mustang and the same driver. “A slender, darker skin maybe in his 40s and 50s, I would say Asian,” as the victim described the suspected driver.

Another woman dealt with an aggressive driver matching the description four days later on Fort Weaver Road. “He thought we tried to cut him off, and he tried to race in front of us and then try to almost bang the backside of my car,” said the female victim. “And then at the next light, the lights stopped, he got out of his car and then started banging his hands, trying to open our door and then bang the hands on the glass and telling us like, oh, F U.”

Both victims filed police reports.

“We don’t know what this person’s mental state is, but based on the people that have shared the same incidences along that road makes me wonder it’s just a matter of time when something more unfortunate might happen.”

Honolulu Police said they’re looking into whether the same vehicle and/or individual is involved in other incidents.

Driving Instructor Daniel Kaimi said it’s another reminder to lock your doors as soon as you get in your vehicle.

And if somebody’s trying to start one with you, no matter how you feel about the situation, just diffuse it, say sorry, and move on,” said Kaimi. “Because if you get involved with the wrong person, it could be the last thing you ever do in your life.”

Police say to report incidents and try to note the vehicle license plate and driver description.

