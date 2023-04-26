Hawaii family now living in Indiana caught in the middle of gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Terrifying moments for a Hawaii family now living in Indiana.

The kids were just tucked in for bed last Wednesday when bullets started flying through their windows in Indianapolis.

“We had just put our daughters to sleep,” said Kailua native Sharon Holck-Lono. “Sitting on the couch, decompressing, we had the TV on, we were talking, and all of a sudden … we had our first shot come through.”

“All we heard was just huge pop. It was deafening. I still hear it,” said her husband Tony Lono, a Waimanalo native.

About an hour after the drive-by shooting, Sharon documented the obliteration throughout their apartment with her cellphone. The tremble in her voice is obvious.

The Lonos say approximately two dozen shots ripped through their home while they ducked for cover.

Their daughters, ages seven and three were sleeping in their bedroom. At least one bullet went through their room.

“Our youngest, she usually comes in and out of the room from the time we put her down around 8:30 until usually almost 10:30, she just comes in and out, in and out, in and out. Amazingly that night she actually went to sleep at 9:30 and this happened at like 9:40,” Sharon said.

The Lonos said the suspects are still on the run. They said investigators told them the drive-by shooters shot up the wrong home.

“They think it was the wrong address,” said Sharon.

The Lonos moved to Indiana almost three years ago because they could no longer afford to live in Hawaii.

“We were priced out,” Sharon said. “It was getting so expensive, and we wanted a place that we could afford on our own.”

They are too afraid to live in their rental now, so another Hawaii family is taking them in until they can afford a safer place to live.

In the meantime, Sharon is battling thyroid cancer and Tony’s dad just died five months ago.

“Had a share of bad luck,” Tony said.

If you would like to help the Lono family get back on their feet, click here.

