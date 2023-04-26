Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

GRAPHIC: Officer hit by car while helping stranded driver

GRAPHIC WARNING: The driver accused of hitting the officer is facing numerous charges. (ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CNN) - A New Jersey woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a police officer with her car. That officer is now recovering at home.

Patrolman Connor Boyle, 25, was helping the driver of a broken-down vehicle Saturday night on a highway in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey. As Boyle stood on the side of the road, talking with the driver, another car hit him, his patrol car and the disabled vehicle.

Police say the driver that hit Boyle did not stop but instead left the scene.

Boyle was able to radio for help. Paramedics quickly arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police arrested the suspected driver, identified as 52-year-old Rachel Glatt, at her home in East Windsor. She is facing numerous charges, including second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer.

Police Chief Michael Polaski announced Monday on Facebook that Boyle was released from the hospital and will continue healing at home. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The police chief also said this incident should remind drivers that if they see a stopped officer in the roadway, they are required by law to move over a lane. The state enacted the New Jersey Move Over Law in 2009.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police used GPS data, internet searches to build case against suspect in horrific chemical attack
Kalihi apparent assault
Investigation underway after 2 men seriously injured in apparent assault in Kalihi
A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack
Piilani and his father James Dean Gamponia.
‘See something, say something’: How a stranger saved an abused Maui infant’s life

Latest News

The driver accused of hitting the officer is facing numerous charges, including second-degree...
GRAPHIC: NJ officer recovering after alleged hit-and-run caught on video
The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
FBI report: Fraud losses hit record high as scammers target people of all ages
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana State Rep. Zephyr defends 'calling out real harm' to LGBTQ community
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert: Periods of rain for Maui County and light trade winds