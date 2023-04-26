First Alert Forecast: Weak front stalled over Maui County, spotty downpours possible through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak front will stall and dissipate across Maui County through the week, supporting the formation of widespread showery low clouds.

Associated moisture will spread to Oahu and potentially the Big Island at times, favoring windward areas. Gentle trade winds will prevail over Kauai and Oahu, while lighter and variable winds continue across the Big Island and Maui as this feature slowly weakens.

As the trough dissipates by the weekend, strengthening trade winds will bring just a few windward showers to all islands.

Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the upcoming weekend with mainly a mix of short to medium period north and northwest swells moving through.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through Thursday as a fresh long-period south swell moves through. A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

