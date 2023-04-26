Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Weak front stalled over Maui County, spotty downpours possible through Friday

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:03 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak front will stall and dissipate across Maui County through the week, supporting the formation of widespread showery low clouds.

Associated moisture will spread to Oahu and potentially the Big Island at times, favoring windward areas. Gentle trade winds will prevail over Kauai and Oahu, while lighter and variable winds continue across the Big Island and Maui as this feature slowly weakens.

As the trough dissipates by the weekend, strengthening trade winds will bring just a few windward showers to all islands.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the upcoming weekend with mainly a mix of short to medium period north and northwest swells moving through.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through Thursday as a fresh long-period south swell moves through. A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Legendary Hawaii singer Melveen Leed during her impromptu performance at Prince Kuhio Mall.
Singing legend Melveen Leed ‘humiliated’ after impromptu mall performance cut short
Piilani and his father James Dean Gamponia.
‘See something, say something’: How a stranger saved an abused Maui infant’s life
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Kakaako cafe hopes surveillance footage will help catch burglar
Popular Kakaako cafe hopes releasing surveillance footage will help catch burglar
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
A new trial in teen’s hit-and-run death opens old wounds and reignites calls for justice

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert: Periods of rain for Maui County and light trade winds
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Weak front passing over the state, spotty downpours possible through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Weak front passing over the state, spotty downpours possible through...
First Alert Forecast: Weak front passing over the state, spotty downpours possible through Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front expected to bring scattered showers through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front expected to bring scattered showers through Friday