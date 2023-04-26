Filming to close Kalanianaole Highway in both directions next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Department of Transportation has announced that Kalanianaole Highway will be closed in both directions between Hanauma Bay Road and Sandy Beach Park for filming on Monday, May 1.

The closure will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Highway users on Kalanianaole Highway will be detoured to Lunalilo Home Road, then to Hawaii Kai Drive, and to Kealahou Street.

According to the Hawaii Film office, the filming is for the live action remake of Lilo and Stitch.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, vehicles parked in the shoulders and at the Lanai Lookout parking lot will be cleared and these facilities will remain closed throughout the filming.

The Hawaii Kai lookout will be used for staging from 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, through 8 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

HDOT is reminding highway users to allow for extra travel time and follow all traffic control signs in the area.

Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus will also be detoured during the closure.

