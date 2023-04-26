Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Filming to close Kalanianaole Highway in both directions next week

Kalanianaole Highway will be closed for filming May 1
Kalanianaole Highway will be closed for filming May 1(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:25 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Department of Transportation has announced that Kalanianaole Highway will be closed in both directions between Hanauma Bay Road and Sandy Beach Park for filming on Monday, May 1.

The closure will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Highway users on Kalanianaole Highway will be detoured to Lunalilo Home Road, then to Hawaii Kai Drive, and to Kealahou Street.

According to the Hawaii Film office, the filming is for the live action remake of Lilo and Stitch.

Kalanianaole Highway will be closed in both directions between Hanauma Bay Road and Sandy Beach...
Kalanianaole Highway will be closed in both directions between Hanauma Bay Road and Sandy Beach Park on Monday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for filming(Hawaii Department of Transportation)

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, vehicles parked in the shoulders and at the Lanai Lookout parking lot will be cleared and these facilities will remain closed throughout the filming.

The Hawaii Kai lookout will be used for staging from 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, through 8 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

HDOT is reminding highway users to allow for extra travel time and follow all traffic control signs in the area.

Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus will also be detoured during the closure.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police used GPS data, internet searches to build case against suspect in horrific chemical attack
Kalihi apparent assault
Investigation underway after 2 men seriously injured in apparent assault in Kalihi
A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack
Piilani and his father James Dean Gamponia.
‘See something, say something’: How a stranger saved an abused Maui infant’s life

Latest News

Starting next week, private business owners in Honolulu can now download and display signs that...
Mayor: Private businesses who allow guns must display firearm policy signs
The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
FBI report: Fraud losses hit record high as scammers target people of all ages
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert: Periods of rain for Maui County and light trade winds
The Lono ohana.
Hawaii family now living in Indiana caught in the middle of gunfire