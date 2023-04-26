Tributes
Disney sues DeSantis over Walt Disney World district

(Source: CNN/WPLG/DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL/GETTY IMAGES/SEMAFOR/POOL/WESH/EEDY CREEK DISTRICT/THE FLORIDA CHANNEL/WSVN/WFOR)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:34 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay,” but officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill

The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that placed theme park design and construction decisions in the company’s hands.

