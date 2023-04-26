Despite hefty opposition, commission approves 64% pay hike for city councilmembers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Salary Commission heard passionate opposition Tuesday to raises for city officials and councilmembers, but ultimately voted to approve the pay hikes in a 5-to-1 vote.

Under the plan, city councilmembers would get a 64% raise ― from about $70,000 a year to $113,000.

The pay hike, proponents say, reflects the fact that the council is a full-time job.

Meanwhile, the mayor and his cabinet members would receive 12.5% raises ― based on what public employees have negotiated over the last few years.

The raises will take effect July ― unless they are rejected by the City Council.

