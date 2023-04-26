EMS: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Hawaii Kai on Tuesday evening.

According to EMS, the victim was an 18-year-old man.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Keahole Street and Kalanianaole Highway.

EMS responded to a motorcyclist crash and assisted with the death pronouncement of the victim.

According to EMS no other vehicles involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

