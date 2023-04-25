Tributes
Waikiki’s coral reefs are struggling. Here’s how artificial nurseries could bring them back to life

The waters of world-famous Waikiki Beach are iconic and stunning, but down below, help is...
The waters of world-famous Waikiki Beach are iconic and stunning, but down below, help is desperately needed.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The waters of world-famous Waikiki Beach are iconic and stunning.

But down below the surface, help is desperately needed.

“The coral reefs off Waikiki are so degraded that there’s just patches of living coral here and there,” said University of Hawaii Manoa endowed marine biology Chair Mark Hixon.

”We know corals can grow there, but through the years, they’ve just not done well.”

Decades-long degradation is due to a number of environmental factors but primarily, coral bleaching is linked rising temperatures.

Hixon is leading a years-long project aimed at bringing the reefs back to life with artificial structures to be used as coral nurseries.

“These structures, which will have lots of holes that are inviting to fish and other creatures, will not only be a place to temporarily hold these outplanted corals, but also eventually grow corals on them themselves,” Hixon explained.

“We’re hoping that within about a decade, these will become coral reefs in their own right.”

Hixon’s work was just recommended for a $9 million federal grant, but it’s still in its preliminary stages.

The colonies would be placed about three-quarters of a mile offshore, 55-feet below. The hope is once the coral is grown and attracting wildlife, parts of it can be re-planted in other reefs badly damaged.

“The corals will be there to be able to take out and transplant elsewhere just like replanting a forest,” Hixon said. “Eventually, these two structures will hopefully be beautiful coral reefs all by themselves and our reefs will be able to withstand coral bleaching events much better than they do now.”

It’s a three-year project and Hixon expects much of it will be spent acquiring permits for the area.

He also wants to make sure the community is involved.

“We don’t want to just say okay we’re gonna build this thing off your coast,” Hixon said.

“We want the people, especially those who are in the Waikiki area to be involved in helping us design this project and how to study it and how to implement it.”

