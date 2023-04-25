Tentative deal reached on tax breaks as legislative session enters home stretch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Key lawmakers say they have reached a tentative agreement on tax breaks for Hawaii residents.

The news comes as the legislative session enters the home stretch Monday, with the first formal negotiation session over the $20 billion state budget.

State Sen. Donovan Dela cruz will lead the Senate side of negotiations. He says only a couple of technical issues remain on a package of tax breaks aimed at low and middle income families.

“It’s always helpful to have a surplus, but I know that the Legislature as a whole realizes that there are some unmet needs that need to be taken care of this year,” he said.

That said, there are more than 400 bills to work out over the next five days.

Big issues still up for negotiation include the repeal of the Hawaii Tourism Authority and how much to spend on marketing and managing tourism.

Also being debated:

Plans to replace the obsolete Oahu Community Correctional Center;

Whether to help OHA improve its harbor properties in Kakaako;

and an effort to build a massive first responder training and headquarters center in Central Oahu.

Historically, most of the budget talks happen at night — and behind closed doors.

That might not be a good thing, but legislators have operated this way for decades and don’t really feel they have any other way of getting this job done.

Ahead of the meetings, both sides have actually been quietly talking since last week and are already very close to approving $350 million is tax relief targeting working families.

