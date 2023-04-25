Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police used GPS data, internet searches to build case against suspect in horrific chemical attack
Kalihi apparent assault
Investigation underway after 2 men seriously injured in apparent assault in Kalihi
A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
2 Minneapolis mosques damaged by fire in 2 days
Sunrise News Roundup (April 25, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 25, 2023)
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Weak front passing over the state, spotty downpours possible through Wednesday
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says