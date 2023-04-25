Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

New cars are blocking out more sound, even ambulance sirens. Enter the Howler

Generic Image
Generic Image(HNN File (custom credit))
By Allyson Blair
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flashing lights and blaring sirens: First responders say these days, a lot of drivers don’t even seem to notice, in part because modern cars muffle more ambient noise.

That’s why Honolulu EMS is using another tool to help clear the road when they’re headed to an emergency.

It’s called the Howler.

You should be able to hear the specialized siren. But just in case you don’t, it’s designed so you can feel it, too.

Honolulu EMS says when they hit the road, every second counts.

HNN rode along with an ambulance last Friday morning, when a Kaneohe-based crew was dispatched to Nuuanu to help a 94-year-old woman who couldn’t breathe.

Before the EMT can jump into action to help, he’s got to get there. Not easy, when drivers won’t get out of the way.

“That’s always frustrating,” said EMT Kallen Hosaka.

First responders say these days, a standard siren often isn’t enough.

“The way cars are built, they muffle those sounds,” said Honolulu EMS Field Operations Supervisor Isaac Tejada.

It’s why more EMS rigs are being equipped with the Howler.

“The change in frequency, it just grabs your attention,” Tejada said.

Not only does it sound different. It vibrates the road.

“It emits the siren at a lower frequency,” said Tejada.

“You can kind of liken it to one of those loud stereo systems. When the bass hits. It has that same effect. It can be pretty jarring for somebody who’s directly in front of the ambulance.”

Currently, 10 of Honolulu’s ambulances are equipped with the Howler.

Tejada said the goal is to outfit the entire fleet with the lower frequency siren within the next three years.

Having a siren everyone can here is critical as crews navigate Hawaii’s congested roadways.

On Friday morning, construction on the Pali Highway forced Hosaka, the EMT, to find another route.

“I went into oncoming traffic,” Hosaka said. “I thought that would be the best way to maneuver the situation.

“With the lights and sirens, we’re asking for permission to pass because we have a job to do,” Tejada added.

In other words, when you see an ambulance using its lights and sirens, move over to the right side of the road ― and stop. “I know everyone’s busy,” Tejada said. “We just need to drive with aloha.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Kalihi apparent assault
Investigation underway after 2 men seriously injured in apparent assault in Kalihi
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC arrested near Hilo High after nearly 18-hour long search

Latest News

Sierra Adams, 27, was named “Best Lifter” in the 67.5 kilogram female weight class, at last...
This Hawaii veteran’s strength is breaking barriers in powerlifting — and mental health
This Hawaii veteran is using her strength to break barriers in powerlifting — and mental health
This Hawaii veteran is using her strength to break barriers in powerlifting — and mental health
Spill the Tea cafe offers a free safe space for teens to focus on their mental health.
Teen mental health cafe aims to combat suicide crisis
Hawaii is seeing a jump in the rate of COVID-19 infections and severe cases.
State health officials track worrisome uptick in COVID hospitalizations