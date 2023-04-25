Tributes
Kakaako cafe hopes surveillance footage will help catch burglar

The incident was captured on security footage, which shows the burglar taking a lockbox, register, and deposit box.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cafe Villamor, a popular Kakaako coffee shop, is seeking help from the public to catch a burglar who broke into the establishment early Sunday morning.

The incident was captured on security footage, which shows the burglar taking a lockbox, register, and deposit box.

Although the footage does not show the burglar’s face, the cafe’s owners are hoping someone will recognize the thief and come forward with information.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’re kind of in a situation where someone felt the need to break in and take some of this stuff. But the outpouring of support from our community that we built out has been amazing,” said Cafe Villamor’s owner Gabriel Yanagihara.

In an effort to make up for their losses, the cafe has set up a GoFundMe page, and they’re promising to invite anyone who donates to a private event for a night of community, fun, coffee, and celebration.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $6,000 for Cafe Villamor so far.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact the Honolulu police department or CrimeStoppers.

