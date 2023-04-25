Tributes
International designer Amir Sali to host Philippine-inspired fashion show in Hawaii

International designer Amir Sali held his debut show in Hawaii in November 2022.
International designer Amir Sali held his debut show in Hawaii in November 2022.
By Annalisa Burgos
Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - International haute couture designer Amir Sali will return to Honolulu on Saturday, May 6, to host his second fashion show in the state at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Pieces in his new “Exquisite” Holiday Collection are inspired by Philippine National Heritage Month.

Dubbed the “Prince of Beads,” Philippine-born Sali studied in Paris, France, on a scholarship with the help of the daughter of the king of Saudi Arabia and has designed dresses for royals and big names in Hollywood.

Sali is known for his sophisticated pieces that feature elaborate embroidery, beadwork and other embellishment -- and blending Filipino touches with different cultures.

Sali’s designs are sought after by many celebrities, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Halle Barry and Carrie Underwood.

Sali held his first Hawaii show called “Touch of Heaven” last November, which was produced by local entrepreneur Sarah Hosaka of En Vogue Productions and featured members of local organizations in Hawaii.

For tickets and information, call 808-497-5575.

