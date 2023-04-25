Hawaii Island couple in alleged crime spree pleads not guilty
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island couple accused of committing a series of crimes in Kona pled not guilty to attempted murder on Monday, officials said.
Authorities said 35-year-old Leilani Alcain, previously booked as Leilani Parent and 27-year-old Dylan Alcain’s faces multiple charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and firearms offenses.
Police said the pair led officers on a early-morning chase last Thursday involving two stolen vehicles.
They say someone in the car also fired shots at the officers following them.
Authorities said the couple was arrested around 11:30 a.m. after being located at a Volcano residence.
Dylan’s bail is set at $700,000, while Leilani’s bail is at $145,000.
The couple are due back in court on Wednesday.
