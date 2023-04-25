Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island couple in alleged crime spree pleads not guilty

Kona Couple Charged With Slew of Offenses after Thursday Crime Spree
Kona Couple Charged With Slew of Offenses after Thursday Crime Spree(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:50 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island couple accused of committing a series of crimes in Kona pled not guilty to attempted murder on Monday, officials said.

Authorities said 35-year-old Leilani Alcain, previously booked as Leilani Parent and 27-year-old Dylan Alcain’s faces multiple charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and firearms offenses.

Police said the pair led officers on a early-morning chase last Thursday involving two stolen vehicles.

They say someone in the car also fired shots at the officers following them.

Authorities said the couple was arrested around 11:30 a.m. after being located at a Volcano residence.

Dylan’s bail is set at $700,000, while Leilani’s bail is at $145,000.

The couple are due back in court on Wednesday.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police used GPS data, internet searches to build case against suspect in horrific chemical attack
Kalihi apparent assault
Investigation underway after 2 men seriously injured in apparent assault in Kalihi
A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Hawaiian Monk Seal Kaiwi and her newest pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.
State urges public to avoid section of Waikiki shoreline until monk seal mom, pup leave
Sunrise News Roundup (April 25, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 25, 2023)
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Weak front passing over the state, spotty downpours possible through Wednesday
Eric Merriam, Plan Formulator of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they've looked into 224...
Controversial 6-foot-tall walls remain in latest Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal