First Alert Forecast: Weak front passing over the state, spotty downpours possible through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will build over Kauai and Oahu today through Wednesday after a weakening front passes by.

A sea breeze pattern will increase afternoon showers across Maui County and the Big Island from Wednesday onward.

A few locally heavy afternoon showers are possible. Models suggest moderate trades may briefly return over the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through early Tuesday morning.

A small northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to arrive around Thursday or Friday. The current small, medium-period south well will gradually subside through Tuesday. There may be a small, reinforcing south swell around mid-week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.