First Alert Forecast: Weak front passing over the state, spotty downpours possible through Wednesday

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will build over Kauai and Oahu today through Wednesday after a weakening front passes by.

A sea breeze pattern will increase afternoon showers across Maui County and the Big Island from Wednesday onward.

A few locally heavy afternoon showers are possible. Models suggest moderate trades may briefly return over the weekend.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through early Tuesday morning.

A small northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to arrive around Thursday or Friday. The current small, medium-period south well will gradually subside through Tuesday. There may be a small, reinforcing south swell around mid-week.

