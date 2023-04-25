EPA orders Honolulu company to stop selling ‘possibly fraudulent’ disinfectants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA has ordered a Honolulu-based company to stop selling its unregistered disinfectants and sanitizers, saying they’re “possibly fraudulent.”

Hiro Systems Hawaii was selling the products at its Ala Moana Center store.

The agency said the company made false and misleading claims on their website and social media accounts about their products’ intended uses, effectiveness, and toxicity.

Impacted products include:

HIRO Proprietary Blend Raw TEG;

HOCL Hypo-Chlorus Acid Eco-Friendly Sanitization Solution by Hiro;

HIROCL Hypochlorus Acid Sanitization Solution;

Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer;

and Side-Kik HOCL Generator products.

“It’s crucial that residents of Hawaii – and all Americans – can trust that the disinfectants they buy are safe and effective,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman, in a news release.

“EPA’s stop sale orders are critical to protecting all of us from misleading and harmful claims made by local vendors. Our agency remains vigilant and will continue to remove these illegal disinfectants from circulation.”

The EPA said Hiro has sold the unregistered and misbranded pesticides and devices to businesses and the public.

Additionally, the agency said, Hiro made false and misleading claims on their website and social media accounts about the misbranded and unregistered products’ intended uses, effectiveness, and toxicity.

The company’s website has since been taken offline, but it’s social media accounts are still public.

