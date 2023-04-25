DOH urges vigilance following second case of measles on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Monday confirmed a second case of measles on Oahu. The resident was exposed to the previously confirmed case in an international traveler.

DOH has identified and is reaching out to people who may have been exposed to this second case.

DOH confirmed the first Oahu patient with measles was unvaccinated.

Officials are asking healthcare providers to be on the lookout for other possible cases of measles.

Healthcare providers and the public are urged to check their vaccination status to ensure they are up to date, said officials.

Measles — a very contagious disease caused by a virus — is usually prevented by a vaccine. Still, vaccination rates have dropped among children globally and nationally since pre-pandemic years, health officials said.

“The pandemic caused setbacks for childhood immunization programs worldwide,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, in a statement. “As a result, we are seeing increases in outbreaks globally, and sometimes outbreaks in the United States as well.”

Measles can be spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It usually starts with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes.

Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in keiki under 5 years old.

