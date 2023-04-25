Child abuse survivor Piilani Gamponia will turn 3 next month

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Piilani Gamponia will turn three years old in May.

It is a miracle he is even alive.

“He had six hemorrhages, fractured skull, he has cigarette burns behind his leg. The guy was giving him rib shots while the mom was watching,” said Piilani’s father, James Dean Gamponia.

Piilani’s mother, Passion Quirk, and her boyfriend, Chrisitan Rosete, are now behind bars on attempted murder charges.

Passion Quirk. (MPD)

Chrisitan Rosete. (MPD)

Court documents say when Piilani was just 11 months old, his mother and her grandmother were eating at a restaurant when the server noticed alarming signs of child abuse.

That server called 911. That call saved Piilani’s life.

“She had to beg for them not to leave the restaurant with the baby,” said Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui Executive Director Paul Tonnessen. “And they stated that if they had left, he probably would not have survived if she hadn’t stopped them,”

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and service providers say it is a chance to underscore the importance of everyday residents doing their part to protect kids.

“Even though it’s a sad subject. People need to know. You see something, say something,” Tonnessen said.

Court records say Piilani had bruises on his face, bite marks on his arm, a burn on his legs, a fractured wrist, bleeding in both eyes and a retinal detachment, bleeding in his brain, and was extremely malnourished.

Documents state Quirk told police Rosete grabbed Piilani and threw him on a chair. Piilani hit the chair headfirst. Then “started acting weird.”

She described another time observing Rosete holding Piilani up by the neck with one hand.

A third incident where she came back to the car they were living in to find Piilani face down on the concrete floor. Rosete said, “I’m sorry” and started crying.

Quirk said she did not report the abuse because she was afraid.

Rosete is facing charges of abusing Quirk and records show a history of violence against his child and mother.

“It’s been rough. It’s been hard. But there’s people to help. There’s people to help and help you get through it,” Gamponia said, who now has full custody of Piilani.

If a child is in danger, call 911. To report suspected abuse or neglect on Oahu, call (808) 832-5300 and neighbor islands, call (888) 380-3088.

